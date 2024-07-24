Tee Higgins acknowledges that 2024 could be his last year with Bengals
The fact that this could be his last year as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals isn't lost on star wide receiver Tee Higgins, who will play out the 2024 season under the franchise tag after failing to reach an agreement on an extension with the team before the July 15 deadline.
Higgins knows 2024 could be his last season in Cincinnati
Higgins requested a trade away from the Bengals at the onset of free agency, but his wish wasn't granted. Now, he's staring down the barrel of what could be his last year with the team he's spent the entirety of his professional career with to this point. That knowledge influenced his decision to sign the franchise tender and not hold out despite the fact that he's unhappy with his current contract.
"This could be the last ride for me and the guys. You never know," Higgins said at the start of training camp. "Instead of holding out and waiting and just watching from afar, I'd rather be in the mix with the guys and grind it out with them. That's how I've always been."
If 2024 is indeed Higgins' final season with the Bengals, he plans to leave the fans in Cincinnati with some more fond memories.
"I want to keep putting smiles on people's faces, especially our fans," Higgins said. "I grew a love for the city I didn't think was going to happen. Love the fans. They embrace me. I hope to put on a show for them this year."
Bengals president Mike Brown spoke about Higgins prior to the start of training camp, and he acknowledged that, while the team would love to keep him long-term, they might not be able to financially.
"You can't just pay people willy nilly," Brown said. "You're restricted on how much you can pay, and we really like Tee Higgins. We would wish to sign him, but it has to be at a certain level to fit within the cap or it can't be done."
Those are words from an executive who knows that his star receiver is likely to get offers from outside organizations in free agency that Cincinnati won't be willing, or able, to match. We'll see, but all signs are pointing to 2024 being Higgins' curtain call with the Bengals.
The good news for the Bengals is that Higgins clearly doesn't plan to allow his unhappiness with his contract to bleed over into his on-field performance. If anything, he sounds motivated to perform and have a big year, which makes sense, since the better he plays, the more leverage he'll have at the negotiating table next offseason.