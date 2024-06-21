Tee Higgins' situation with Bengals labeled one of NFL's 'biggest distractions'
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has signed his franchise tender for the 2024 NFL season, which means that he will be able to participate in training camp next month and he is expected to be out on the field for the team next season.
But, that doesn't mean the drama is done. Higgins is still seeking a long-term extension from the franchise, and he has until July 15 to sign such a deal. If he doesn't receive one, it's fair to wonder how content -- or malcontent -- he'll actually be throughout the upcoming campaign.
A major distraction?
As a result of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Higgins' future in Cincinnati, the situation was recently named as one of the biggest distractions in the entire NFL by Bleacher Report. Obviously the hope in Cincinnati is that the situation doesn't dissolve into a major distraction, but we'll have to wait and see.
From Bleacher Report:
"In a Madden world where teams didn't have to worry about chemistry and how players will react to decisions, it's easy to say the Bengals should get one more year out of Higgins and move on after the season. . . Unfortunately for them, the resolution to this situation isn't that easy.
"Higgins has motivation to push for security after dealing with an injury last season. The Bengals have an impetus to put off or avoid a deal with Ja'Marr Chase also due for a new contract. . . How Cincinnati addresses the situation could determine whether this boils into a conflict that impacts the 2024 season."
if the situation ends up being a distraction is almost entirely up to Higgins. If he shows up, plays hard and acts professionally the situation won't become a distraction, and Higgins will put himself in the best possible position for a major payday next offseason. However, if Higgins lets his unhappiness spill over into his attitude and play, then it could become a major problem for the Bengals.