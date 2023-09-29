Tee Higgins bounces back and other bold predictions for Bengals Week 4 game vs. Titans
- Derrick who?
- The Higgins we know and love
- Pass rush dominates AGAIN
Tee Higgins finishes with 100+ receiving yards and 1+ TDs
While Chase had his first great game of the season against Los Angeles, Higgins had a far less inspiring performance, failing to replicate the production he had a week prior when the Ravens came into town.
Tee Higgins was targeted eight times, only catching two of those for 21 yards. While a couple were too high or overthrown, the blame for most of these incompletions can be placed upon the Clemson product. He had a couple of bad drops on throws that landed right in the bread basket, and it took at least two first downs away from the team.
The Bengals still won, so it didn't end up costing them the game or anything, but still dropping so many passes that were right in his arms cannot persist moving forward-- especially for a receiver that has been as reliable as Higgins has, who has made several tough, contested catches since coming into the league.
Thankfully-- unlike Henry when it comes to the Bengals-- Higgins always plays well against the Titans, especially when he gets to return to his home state. In three career games vs. Tennessee (two of them in Nashville), Higgins has 20 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown. His best single-game performance against the Titans came during the 2022 campaign. With Chase injured, Tee stepped up and caught 7 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown that'd eventually decide the game.
I think, even with the calf injury still lingering on Burrow, Higgins will have a big day back home and go for over 100 yards, finding the end zone once again. Especially since more of the focus will most likely be on Ja'Marr after his monster performance on Monday night. This will force Burrow to look more to his other weapons, and Higgins will once again be the one to step up and lead the receiving game.