Tee Higgins bounces back and other bold predictions for Bengals Week 4 game vs. Titans
- Derrick who?
- The Higgins we know and love
- Pass rush dominates AGAIN
Trey Hendrickson notches another multi-sack game
The pass rush was a huge problem for a stout Bengals' defense last year. They finished with just 30 sacks in 2022, fourth least in the league, while their pressure rate was middle of the pack at 22.4%. This year wasn't looking much better, as through Weeks 1 and 2 they were only able to get to the quarterback three times, all of which coming in their first game against the Browns.
Then, on Monday night vs. the Rams, Lou Anarumo's unit tripled their sack total on the season, bringing Stafford down in the backfield a total of six times, which played a huge part in their narrow 19-16 victory. While it would be jumping the gun to say that the pass rush is officially back to 2021 form, it still inspires hope that they were able to get to the quarterback so effortlessly, logging six sacks for the first time since 2019.
Trey Hendrickson was a big part of the pass rush, he got two of those sacks and it felt like he had a shot to bring down Stafford for another on almost every play. Well, he'll have a good chance of replicating that performance against the Titans.
The Titans are tied for giving up the second-most sacks in the league this season, only tied with the Chicago Bears and second to just the Washington Commanders, who have a whopping 19! They allowed five sacks this past Sunday vs. a formidable Browns defense and gave up another five in the week before that in their win over the Chargers.
Call it false hope or foolish optimism if you want, but with how the Bengals' defense played on Monday, I wouldn't be surprised if they dominate the battle of the trenches as well.
And, for the second week in a row, I believe that Hendrickson will be the one who has the most impact in the pass rush. Expect another 2.0+ sack day for him.