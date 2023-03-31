Tee Higgins contract: Projecting what an extension might look like
Despite the rest of the league's wish that the Cincinnati Bengals would or will trade Tee Higgins, the team has made comments that suggest otherwise. Higgins would be a WR1 on nearly every other team in the league so having both him and Ja'Marr Chase in the stripes, gives the Bengals the best wide receiver room in the NFL and it isn't close.
Higgins is coming off a season in which he tallied 74 catches for 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He did miss two starts due to injury but that makes his numbers even more impressive honestly.
Higgins has put together 900+ yard seasons since entering the NFL in 2020 and had Joe Burrow not gotten injured during Higgins' rookie year, it's not crazy to believe that he goes over the 1,000 yard mark there. Since Burrow has been the full-time starter, Higgins has eclipsed that 1,000-yard mark each year.
While some might look at the Bengals' roster and future salary cap conundrums and wonder why they'd extend both of their wide receivers, it appears that keeping Higgins is a priority. If he is extended, what kind of deal could he get from Cincinnati?
Tee Higgins contract projection
Andre Perrotta, a salary cap expert, broke down the numbers in early February and came up with what sounded like a fair number for both sides. Perrotta had Higgins earning a four-year deal worth $95 million with $40.9 million fully guaranteed.
Higgins turned 24 in January so this deal would allow him to test the market again before he's 30 years old. Again, it seems like a fair deal for both sides but Higgins could easily be a WR1 for most teams in the league. Could that lead to him wanting more money? No one would blame him if that was the case.
For now, it appears that Higgins will be a member of the Bengals for at least this upcoming season. His contract doesn't end until after the 2024 season (people seem to forget that) so Cincinnati technically doesn't have to do anything with his contract this offseason. If they wait until next year and for some reason can't get a deal done, they can always tag him and trade him.
Hopefully, it doesn't come to that. The Bengals hopefully get both Burrow and Higgins' deals done this offseason so we don't have to worry about it next year.