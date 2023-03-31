Tee Higgins contract: Projecting what an extension might look like

Here's a proposed contract extension for Tee Higgins:



4-years/$95M (worth up to $100M)



$40.9M fully GRTD at signing

$58.44M in total guarantees



$23.75M AAV (9th highest WR)



$25M Signing Bonus



2023 Cap Hit = $9,969,416 ($6M increase from current $3.9M)



2023 Cash Spend= $29M pic.twitter.com/hzeljYJVCO