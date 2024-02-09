Tee Higgins dropped a major hint about his future ahead of free agency
Could Higgins be heading home?
One of the big storylines that Cincinnati Bengals fans will get to hear about a lot this offseason is what the future has in store for Tee Higgins. The Bengals spent a second-round pick on Higgins in the 2020 draft and he's now out of contract. If the Bengals opt to not slap the franchise tag on him or sign him to a new deal, he can walk in free agency.
To make matters worse, Higgins might have a potential landing spot in mind. When speaking to The Sick Podcast, Higgins said himself that he wouldn't mind heading home (he's from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which is approximately two and a half hours from Nashville) and reuniting with Brian Callahan, who left this offseason to accept the Titans head coaching job.
Could the Titans make sense as a landing spot for Tee Higgins?
It wouldn't be shocking if the Bengals decided to use the franchise tag on Higgins, which would mean that he'd be in Cincinnait for the 2024 season. That is, of course, unless the Bengals could work out a trade and then they could send him elsewhere and get something in return.
The projected tag number for a wide receiver in 2024 is roughly $20 million, so the Bengals will have to decide if a WR2 is worth spending that much money on. They still have Ja'Marr Chase but Tyler Boyd is also hitting free agency as well so they will need another weapon alongside Chase.
Higgins battled injuries in 2023 and missed five games, which led to him putting up the worst numbers of his career (42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns, all career lows), which is another factor the Bengals have to consider here.
As far as potential landing spots go, the Titans would make a lot of sense for Higgins. He's from the area, worked with the head coach for his entire NFL career, and could be a massive addition for second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Bengals fans would hate to see Higgins go but this destination makes sense for him if that's what he wants to do.