Tee Higgins helps Bengals tie the game in final minute with crazy play
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to tie the game up with the Minnesota Vikings in regulation, thanks to a crazy good play by Tee Higgins.
Higgins caught the ball inches away from the goal line but had the awareness to stretch his arm over the pylon. Turns out: It was indeed a touchdown!
Without this play, the Bengals are facing a fourth down and on their last prayer to win the game. Higgins knew he wasn't going to get into the end zone but knew by just stretching his arm out that he could make it close enough to get the score.
With this touchdown, the Bengals were able to tie it up on an Evan McPherson extra point attempt.