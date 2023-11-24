Is Tee Higgins playing this week? (Latest injury update for Steelers vs. Bengals in NFL Week 12)
The latest injury update for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals may not have wide receiver Tee Higgins for the third straight week due to a hamstring injury he suffered in practice prior to Week 10.
Higgins was unable to practice on Thursday, putting his status in doubt for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here’s a look at the latest surrounding Higgins’ injury, including a player to consider betting if Higgins sits out.
Tee Higgins injury status for Week 12 against Pittsburgh Steelers
Tee Higgins did not practice early this week, and he is on the wrong side of questionable entering Friday’s session.
Best Cincinnati Bengals prop bet for Week 12 vs. Steelers
Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer
This is a bit of a dart throw since Joe Burrow is out and Jake Browning is making his first career start for the Bengals.
However, Chase had a touchdown grab on Thursday last week with Browning under center, and he was targeted four times by the backup quarterback.
Trusting the Bengals’ passing attack will be tough, but Chase is one of the few players I’d consider betting on.
If you’re considering betting on this game you can do so at FanDuel Sportsbook and claim a great welcome offer for new users. Any new user that signs up with the link below and places a $5 wager will receive $150 in bonus bets (if their bet wins)!
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here!
Tee Higgins injury history
Higgins has already missed a game this season with a rib fracture, and he’s the team’s last two with this hamstring injury.
There’s a chance he misses a third straight game on Sunday.
- Dec. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – did not miss time
- Jan. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed rest of Week 17
- Sept. 2021: Shoulder – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Concussion – did not miss next game
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – only played 10 snaps
- Oct. 2023: Chest Rib Fracture – missed rest of game vs. Titans and Week 5
- Nov. 2023: Hamstring – missed Week 10 and 11
When is Tee Higgins coming back?
If Higgins doesn’t return to practice this week and is ruled out, his next chance to play would be Monday night in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Dec. 4
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Dec. 23
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.