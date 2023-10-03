Is Tee Higgins playing this week? (Latest injury update for Bengals vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 5)
The latest injury update on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
By Peter Dewey
Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a fractured rib that could potentially sideline him for Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Higgins was removed from the team’s Week 4 loss to Tennessee and did not return.
While he said himself that he’s hoping to play in Week 5, the Bengals may not be as willing to let Higgins play given his injury.
Tee Higgins injury status for Week 5 matchup vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Bengals won't release an injury report until later in the week, but Higgins will likely be questionable at best for this matchup.
Best Bengals prop bet if Tee Higgins misses Week 5
Ja’Marr Chase OVER receiving yards
Once prop bets come out for the Bengals-Cardinals matchup, Chase is a prime target to have a big game through the air.
The No. 1 receiver made a big statement after Week 4 – saying he’s always open – and Joe Burrow may look his way a little extra because of that.
Chase has at least eight targets in every game, but he’s only cleared the 100-yard mark one time this season. I think he has a chance to do so in Week 5 if Higgins sits, as Chase and Tyler Boyd will be the two top options in the passing game.
Whether you decide to tail or fade this prop pick, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook in Week 5.
Tee Higgins injury history
- Dec. 2020: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – did not miss time
- Jan. 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed rest of Week 17
- Sept. 2021: Shoulder – missed two games
- Sept. 2022: Concussion – did not miss next game
- Sept. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – only played 10 snaps
- Oct. 2023: Chest Rib Fracture – missed rest of game vs. Titans
When is Tee Higgins coming back?
Higgins is hoping not to miss any time with his rib injury, but the Bengals may be cautious with the star receiver since there is a long way to go in the 2023 season.
Higgins is in a contract year, so he certainly wants a chance to prove that he deserves a new deal this coming offseason.
Cincinnati Bengals next 5 opponents
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Oct. 29
- Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
- The Bengals have yet to release an injury report for Week 5.
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- The Cardinals have yet to release an injury report for Week 5.
