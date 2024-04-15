Tee Higgins makes prediction regarding where he'll play next season
Higgins requested a trade away from Cincinnati at the beginning of free agency.
Despite requesting a trade away from the Bengals at the onset of free agency after failing to come to a long-term agreement with the team, wide receiver Tee Higgins still anticipates playing in Cincinnati next season.
Higgins, 25, is still under team control for the 2024 season via the franchise tag, and the Bengals have been adamant that they want to keep Higgins in black-and-orange since he gives them their best shot to compete at a high level. As a result, Higgins isn't expecting a trade to materialize.
"I do anticipate it," Higgins said of playing for the Bengals next season, via ESPN. "I've grown a love for Cincinnati that I didn't think I would. [I'm] looking forward to it."
Higgins has played the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals after the team drafted him in the second round in 2020, and it doesn't sound like a change of scenery is coming any time soon.
Bengals remain adamant about keeping Higgins in Cincinnati
Higgins' prediction regarding where he'll play next season isn't especially surprising given some recent comments from some high-ranking members of the organization. While speaking with media members at the NFL's annual meeting earlier this year, Taylor sure sounded like a coach who expected to have Higgins as part of the playbook next season.
“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. . . . I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years and expect this year to be no different.”
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin echoed a similar sentiment.
"We feel like we are a better team with him," Tobin said of Higgins. "The reason we franchised him is because we would like to have him. . . . We tagged him with the intent of him playing for us. He’s a good player. We want good players. He fits us perfectly."
Obviously things could change, and the Bengals could ultimately decide to trade Higgins this offseason. Perhaps a tantalizing trade offer materializes in the days leading up to the 2024 Draft. However, at this point in time, it sure sounds like both sides expect Higgins to be suiting up in Cincinnati next season.