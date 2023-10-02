Tee Higgins provides huge injury update following loss to Titans
Higgins exited the game in the second half.
During the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-3 beatdown by the Tennessee Titans, Tee Higgins exited the game. Afterwards, it was revealed to be a rib fracture and Ian Rapoport had reported that Higgins could miss some time.
Higgins spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and said that he doesn't think the injury will keep him out for an extended period of time. He did say that it hurts to lay on one side of his body but he says he'll be all right.
Tee Higgins injury update
It's been a disappointing start to the season for Higgins, who has just 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns through four games. This is a contract year for Higgins, as he and the Bengals failed to agree on an extension so he's playing out the final year of his rookie contract. This is not the season he hoped to have thus far but there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around.
The Bengals offense as a whole has been struggling to this point so it's not just Higgins. He did have a big game in Week 2 where he found the end zone twice so we know that the superstar Higgins is still in there, but it's hard for him to do much when Joe Burrow is also struggling.
Hopefully, as we've seen with Burrow, Higgins doesn't rush back if he's not fully healthy. That wouldn't be beneficial to anyone.