Texans vs. Bengals prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 10
A full betting preview for NFL's Week 10 action between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.
Few teams in the NFL are hotter right now than the Cincinnati Bengals. After getting off to a horrible start to begin the season, they've clawed their way back and currently sit in the final wild card spot ahead of Week 10 action.
This Sunday, they'll host the Houston Texans in an intriguing matchup. Their rookie QB, CJ Stroud, is well on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, which means the Bengals will have their hands full against him.
Texans vs. Bengals odds, spread, and total
Texans vs. Bengals betting trends
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Texans' last five games
- Texans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Bengals
- Texans are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in Cincinnati
- Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bengals' last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Bengals are 10-1 straight up in their last 11 home games
Texans vs. Bengals injury reports
Houston Texans injury report
- Dameon Pierce - RB - Questionable
- Robert Woods - WR - Questionable
- Ka'imi Fairbairn - DT - IR
- Hassan Ridgeway - DT - IR
- M.J. Stewart - S - Doubtful
Cincinnati injury report
- Tycen Anderson - S - IR
- Ja'Marr Chase - WR - Questionable
- Josh Tupou - DT - Questionable
Texans vs. Bengals how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 11
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Houston Texans Record: 4-4
- Cincinnati Bengals Record: 5-3
Texans vs. Bengals key players to watch
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud: The overwhelming favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year is C.J. Stroud, who had his best performance of the season last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only does he sport a quarterback rating of 102.9 while averaging 283.8 passing yards per game, but perhaps the most impressive feat is he's only thrown one single interception to 14 touchdowns on the year. If the Texans can hang with the Bengals, it's going to be solely due to Stroud.
Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins: The Bengals No. 2 receiver, Tee Higgins, is finally hitting his stride and is coming off his best performance of the season, hauling in eight receptions for 110 yards against the Buffalo Bills. He adds such a dynamic role to this offense that when he's playing his best, the Bengals is tough to stop.
Texans vs. Bengals prediction and pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the total instead and take the OVER. While it's clear the Bengals offense is all the way back, I still don't trust their defense, which ranks 27th in opponent yards per pass attempt and opponent dropback success rate.
The Texans pass defense has also struggled at times this season, ranking 23rd in opponent yards per pass attempt and 22nd in opponent dropback success rate. Those defensive numbers for both teams should lead to an exciting quarterback matchup between Stroud and Burrow.
Until we see the Bengals' defense take significant strides forward, I think the best thing for us to do is to bet the OVER in their games, including this Sunday's.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
