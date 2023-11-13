Texans social media team dunks on those who picked Bengals to win
Bengals lost 30-27 in the final seconds
The Houston Texans came into Paycor Stadium and walked out with a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, who had been winners of four straight games. Nobody picked the Texans to do so and they made sure the world knew about it.
Following the game, the Texans social media team took to X to dunk on anyone who picked the Bengals to win. They shared an image of everyone from NFL.com's picks -- all of whom picked the Bengals to beat the Texans -- and then put an image of a cat saying "Huh?" multiple times.
Texans social media team doesn't let people forget they chose wrong
The Cincinnati Bengals took an early lead in the game, marching right down the field and scoring a touchdown to go up 7-0. It'd be the only time they'd lead in the game.
The Texans had tied the game at 7-7 and that was the score at half time. Houston led by as much as 20-7 at one point but the Bengals came roaring back, trailing by just three points. The Texans went up by 10 points again but the Bengals once again made it a closer score. They managed to tie the game at 27 points a piece but were unable to stop C.J. Stroud and Noah Brown, who connected on a massive 22-yard play to set the Texans up for a game-winning field goal.
Despite not having their main kicker, the Texans won in the final seconds with Matt Ammendola knocking through a 38-yard field goal to hand the Bengals their first loss in over a month. It's understandable why people picked the Bengals to win since they were the hottest team in football and looked like the best team in football during that time.
As the old saying goes though, "Any given Sunday". The Texans were the better team on Sunday and the Bengals now have a short turnaround as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.