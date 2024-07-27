The 10 best quarterbacks in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals
Quarterback is the most important position in all of football, and luckily the Cincinnati Bengals have had a pretty rich history when it comes to the position, dating all the way back to their inception in 1968. Cincinnati has had MVPs, All Pros and Pro Bowlers under center throughout the history of the franchise. Here, we'll look at the 10 best signal-callers to ever suit up in black-and-orange.
Criteria for selection
This is a subjective list, but individual statistics are favored in heavily, as is overall team success. Playoff success is also factored in, but only to a certain degree. The order of the quarterbacks on this list is certainly debatable, and subject to change in the future, and that's part of the fun. Let's get into it.
The 10 best quarterbacks in Bengals history
10. Neil O'Donnell (1998)
Neil O'Donnell only played for the Bengals for one year, but he was pretty good during that single season. In 11 starts he threw for 2,216 yards and 15 touchdowns, which is tied for 10th all-time in team history. He also threw just four interceptions that season. That's an impressive interception percentage of 1.2, which led the league that year. However, the Bengals went just 2-9 in O'Donnell's 11 starts, and decided to go in a different direction after the year. He went on to finish his career as a member of the Tennessee Titans.
9. David Klinger (1992-1995)
Cincinnati selected David Klinger with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 1992 after a promising rookie campaign. Unfortunately, his career never really took off. He played a total of four seasons with the Bengals, and he never quite developed into the franchise quarterback they were hoping he would become. But, he's still in the top 10 in franchise history in both passing yards (3,880) and touchdowns (16).
8. Virgil Carter (1970-1973)
Virgil Carter was the starter in Cincinnati for just two seasons, but he was productive during that time. He's top 10 in franchise history in both passing yards (3,850) and touchdowns (22). Carter notably led the Bengals to the first playoff appearance in franchise history. in 1970. However, they were unable to advance as they were bested 17-0 by the Colts. Carter's biggest individual accomplishment was leading the league in completion percentage in 1971.
7. John Kitna (2001-2005)
John Kitna signed with the Bengals in free agency prior to the 2001 season, and he served as the team's primary starter for the next three seasons. During the 2003 season, Kitna played every offensive down for the Bengals and became the first player in franchise history to throw every one of the team's passes in a single season. He was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year that same year.
Kitna currently stands seventh in franchise history in both passing yards (10,707) and passing touchdowns (59). He never won a playoff games as a member of the Bengals, but he served as a mentor for Carson Palmer after the team drafted him, which added to his overall value for the franchise.
6. Jeff Blake (1994-1999)
Jeff Blake had a solid run as a member of the Bengals after beginning his career as a backup. He served as the team's starter for the bulk of six seasons, and he compiled 15,124 passing yards (fifth in team history) and 93 touchdowns (sixth in team history). He was named to his lone career Pro Bowl appearance as a member of the Bengals in 1995.
Unfortunately for Blake and the Bengals, the team never made the playoffs during his time in Cincinnati, so Blake never got an opportunity to win a postseason start with the Bengals. If he had, perhaps he would be higher on this list. Blake went on to play for several other teams over the course of his career, including the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals, among others, but his best years came in Cincinnati.
5. Carson Palmer (2003-2010)
The Bengals selected Carson Palmer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, and he had a good run with the franchise. Palmer didn't play at all as a rookie, but he served as Cincinnati's starter for seven seasons that featured plenty of productive play.
Palmer is fourth in Bengals history in both passing yards (22,694) and passing touchdowns (154), and he earned several induvial accolades during his time with the team. Palmer made two Pro Bowls with the Bengals and he led the league in both passing touchdowns and completion percentage in 2005. He was named to Cincinnati's 40th Anniversary Team, and he holds a few franchise records including most passing TDs in a single game with six. He also became the first Bengals quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards in a single season in 2006.
4. Andy Dalton (2011-2019)
Andy Dalton may resemble a cat, but he was an extremely productive player during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. So productive, in fact, that Dalton is Cincinnati's all-time leader in touchdown tosses with 204. He also has the second-most passing yards in franchise history with 31,594. Dalton completed an impressive 62 percent of his passes in a Bengals uniform, and he was named to three Pro Bowls as a Bengal.
The main knock against Dalton during his time in Cincinnati was a lack of playoff success. Dalton led the the Bengals to the postseason of four separate occasions, but he went 0-4 in his playoffs appearances with the team. Had Dalton had a bit more success in the playoffs, he could potentially have been higher on the list.
3. Joe Burrow (2020 - present)
Talent-wise, Burrow has a case to be at the top of this list, but he's still a little wet behind the ears. The Bengals selected Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has lived up to expectations thus far. Over his first four seasons, Burrow led the Bengals back-to-back AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl, was named to a Pro Bowl and was also named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2021.
Burrow has been extremely productive in a short span, as he's already sixth in team history in total passing yards and fifth in touchdown tosses, despite dealing with some major injury issues. Durability has been the only knock against Burrow, as he was limited to just 10 games in two of his four seasons. But if he can remain healthy moving forward, Burrow has an opportunity to establish himself as the best quarterback in franchise history.
2. Boomer Esiason (1984-1992, 1997)
Boomer Esiason did basically everything that he could do in a Bengals uniform short of winning a Super Bowl, though he did lead the team to Super Bowl XXIII in 1989. Unfortunately, the Bengals were bested by the San Francisco 49ers in that game. Even still, Esiason left his mark on the Bengals franchise in a major way. He's third in franchise history in both passing yards (27,149) and passing touchdowns (187), and also second in interceptions with 131.
Esiason was named the MVP of the NFL in 1988 as a member of the Bengals -- one of just two players in franchise history to win the award. He also made three Pro Bowls during his time with the team and was named First Team All-Pro in 1988. Esiason was included on Cincinnati's 50th Anniversary Team and was also added to the team's Ring of Honor.
1. Ken Anderson (1971-1986)
At the top of the list sits Ken Anderson, who had an epic run during his 16 seasons with the Bengals. Anderson's best season came in 1981 when he led the Bengals to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. That season he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, the Offensive Player of the Year, the Comeback Player of the Year, and he was named First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.
Anderson's other accolades include an NFL Man of the Year Award (1975), four Pro Bowl appearances, three completion percentage titles and two passing titles. He was named to the Bengals 50th Anniversary Team and he was also inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. Anderson set the standard of what it means to be a quarterback for the Bengals, and that standard still stands today.