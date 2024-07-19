The 5 best head coaches in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals
On an NFL team, the single most important person outside of the players is the head coach. The head coach sets the tone for the team, and is tasked with putting his players in position to succeed and maximizing the team's collective talent. When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team has some very good coaches over the years. Here, we'll rank the five best.
Criteria for selection
This is a subjective list based on a combination of regular season and postseason success -- with postseason success weighing a little more heavily -- longevity and individual accolades. The order of the coaches on this list is certainly debatable, and subject to change in the future, and that's part of the fun. Let's get into it.
The 5 best coaches in Bengals history
5. Marvin Lewis (2003-2018)
Marvin Lewis is the most successful regular season coach in Bengals history, by far. His 131 wins are the most in team history, and more than double the second on the list behind him (Wyche). Lewis was a staple on the sideline in Cincinnati for a decade and a half, and he was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2009.
Lewis led Cincinnati to the playoffs on seven separate occasions, but he failed to win a single playoff game as the head coach of the Bengals. Lewis went an abysmal 0-7 in playoff games in Cincinnati, and that's the major knock against him during his tenure with the team. Had Lewis been able to lead the Bengals to a couple wins in the postseason, he'd likely be viewed more favorably and ranked higher on this list.
4. Sam Wyche (1984-1991)
Wyche had an interesting run as the head coach in Cincinnati. He never posted consecutive winning seasons as head coach of the Bengals, and he took the team to the playoffs just twice in eight years. he finished his tenure with a below .500 regular season record (61-66). However, he also led the Bengals to the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in 1988 and finished his tenure with a 3-2 playoff record. As a result, he's remembered pretty fondly in Cincinnati.
3. Forrest Gregg (1980-1983)
Forrest Gregg didn't serve as the coach of the Bengals for long, but he enjoyed some serious success during his time with the team. Gregg led Cincinnati to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history during the 1981 season, unfortunately the Bengals fell short in the game and they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-21.
Gregg led the team back to the playoffs the following year, but they were bested by the Jets in the first round. He remained in Cincinnati for one more season and then left to take over as the head coach in Green Bay. He left the Bengals with a 32-25 regular season record and a 2-2 mark in the postseason. Had Gregg remained in Cincinnati longer, he probably would be higher on this list.
2. Zac Taylor (2019-present)
Taylor has coached the Bengals for five seasons (so far) and he's already enjoyed some serious success. He led the Bengals to the third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history in his third season with the team, and he followed that up by leading the Bengals back to the AFC Championship game the following season.
Taylor boasts an extremely impressive 5-2 record in playoff games as the coach of the Bengals, and he has an opportunity to become the first coach to lead the Bengals to the big game on two separate occasions, and the first to potentially lead the franchise to a Super Bowl victory. If he can do that, his spot at the top of the list of best Bengals coaches will be solidified.
1. Paul Brown (1968-1975)
Paul Brown will always be remembered for his contributions to the Bengals organization. He's credited as the founder of the franchise and he served as the team's first coach from 1968 to 1975. He was named AFL Coach of the Year in 1969 and NFL Coach of the Year in 1970, and he led the Bengals to the first three playoff appearances in franchise history.
Unfortunately, the Bengals never advanced in the postseason under Brown's stewardship, but his 55 regular season wins are the third-most of all time for the franchise. Considering the fact that the Bengals likely wouldn't be what they are today without Brown, he gets to hold down the top spot on this list.