The 5 best kick returners in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals
By Ryan Heckman
The NFL used to be a whole lot different than it is in today's game. Of course, many of the changes have been for the better. It's all about player safety. But, it's still a money game, and that means points need to be scored. Big plays must take place. One area that's seen the league lacking? Kickoff returns.
It used to be a much more fun play, and that's why starting in 2024, the NFL has attempted to switch things up in effort to see more kicks taken out, bigger plays engineered and, ultimately, more points scored.
Looking back at the history of the Cincinnati Bengals, fans might not remember the best to ever do it in this area. But, we sure do. Which Bengals were the best of the best when it came to returning kicks? And, how are they judged?
Criteria for selection
This is one of the tougher categories to rank in football, primarily because there are a few different, and very important, aspects of the position. As a kick returner you are judged, first and foremost, upon how well you are able to set your offense up for success. Just how far out of your team's own territory are you taking the football? In other words, these guys are judged upon average yards gained per kick return.
However, one must also take into consideration the longevity of their Bengals careers. Some of these players stuck around for a lot longer than the others, and with good reason: they excelled at their job. So, career kick return yards definitely come into play. How long did you do what you do, and how many yards were you able to gain in doing it?
Lastly, it doesn't hurt to get into the end zone once or twice. If you can swing an entire game by returning a kickoff for a touchdown, you are in rare air.
The top 5 kick returners in Cincinnati Bengals history
5. Stanford Jennings
Some guys specialize in just one thing once they get to the NFL, and other guys do it all. Stanford Jennings is the perfect example of a guy who did it all. Coming out of Furman as a third-round pick back in the 1984 NFL Draft, Stanford Jennings was a running back who offered the Bengals just more than his ground ability.
Career Kick Returns with CIN: 136
Long: 98-yard touchdown
Jennings wasn't necessarily the every-down back during his time with the Bengals, but he gave them a player who could also excel in the passing game. He totaled 1,225 yards on the ground while adding 116 catches for 1,086 yards through the air over seven seasons in Cincy.
But, Jennings also shined on special teams. His career average is lower than anyone else on this list at just 20.2 yards per return, but Jennings kept the job a long while and now sits no. 3 on the Bengals' all-time kick return yards list with 2,752.
4. Brandon Tate
Next up is another former third-round pick, Brandon Tate being selected back in the 2009 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. The North Carolina product came in as a wide receiver, but did not end up making much of an impact in that area over the course of his career. His best season, as a receiver, came in Year 2 with the Patriots when he caught 24 passes for 432 yards and three scores.
Otherwise, he did most of his damage on special teams. That second year in the NFL, Tate ended the year with 1,057 return yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long that went for 103 yards. With the Bengals, Tate never did find the end zone as a return man, unfortunately.
Career Kick Returns with CIN: 145
Long: 71 yards
Tate held the kick return job for five seasons, though, and sits second all-time on the Bengals kick return yards list with 3,517. His long with the Bengals only went for 71, but Tate brought a whole lot of consistency to his spot.
3. Glenn Holt
Every once and a while, a player comes along out of no where and has a few strong seasons, then vanishes. That's the case with former Bengals wide receiver Glenn Holt, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2006. The Bengals signed Holt, who went on to make the team and become a part-time kick returner his rookie season.
By Year 2, Holt owned the job and ended the season with 1,432 return yards and a touchdown on 59 attempts. He would average 24.3 yards per return that season. Holt was also used as a receiver that year, albeit sparingly. He caught 16 of 24 targets for 143 and a touchdown through the air, as well.
Career Kick Returns with CIN: 122
Long: 100 yards
Holt's final season with the Bengals saw him return 46 kicks for 1,110 yards with a long of 60, averaging 24.1 per tote. As a receiver, he caught three passes and did get into the end zone once. He'd go on to sign with both the Vikings and Lions as a practice squad/offseason member, but was never an active member of the roster. After just three active seasons in the league, his career was effectively over.
2. Brandon Wilson
Another guy who simply excelled at what he did, former Bengals cornerback Brandon Wilson was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and would be used very sparingly on defense throughout his career. However, he was a phenomenal kick returner. In fact, out of all qualifying return men, Wilson sits atop the Bengals list at 26.6 yards per carry for his career.
He didn't truly get his shot until Year 3, though, when he became the best return man in the NFL, at least in terms of average. Wilson posted 31.3 yards per return that season, on 20 attempts. He also got into the end zone on one occasion.
Career Kick Returns with CIN: 60
Long: 104 yards
In 2020, Wilson would average 26.2 yards per return, getting into the end zone yet again and posting a long of 104 yards. After a torn ACL ended his 2021 season prematurely, his career took an unfortunate turn. Wilson did not play in 2022. He then signed with the Colts' practice squad in November of 2023 but was released just weeks later.
1. Tremain Mack
And then, there was one: Tremain Mack, who stands above the rest. Mack is no. 1 on the Bengals' all-time kick return list with 3,583 yards (most in team history) on 146 returns (most in team history). He was originally taken, by the Bengals, as a defensive back in the fourth round of the 1997 NFL Draft.
Mack did not play a lot on defense, only tallying 63 career tackles, three passes defended and one interception. But, he made a name for himself on special teams.
Career Kick Returns with CIN: 146
Long: 99-yard TD
From 1998-2000, Mack had a stretch of three-straight seasons over 1,000 return yards. The 1999 campaign saw Mack make his first and only Pro Bowl after accumulating 1,382 yards and averaging over 27 yards per return, finding the end zone once and notching a long of 99 yards.
After the 2000 campaign, Mack played a bit of Arena Football before hanging up the cleats and has since been a high school football coach.
Rank
Name
Years with CIN
KR Yards/TD with CIN
KR avg. with CIN
1
Tremain Mack
1997-2001
3,583/2
24.5
2
Brandon Wilson
2017-2022
1,542/2
26.6
3
Glenn Holt
2006-2008
2,961/1
24.3
4
Brandon Tate
2011-2016
3,517/0
24.3
5
Stanford Jennings
1984-1990
2,752/1
20.2