The Bengals have the worst defense in the AFC North through four games
Through four games of action in the 2024 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals have the worst defense in the AFC North statistically.
Cincinnati has allowed the most points, yards per game in the AFC North
Cincinnati has allowed 104 points through four games, which is an average of 26 points per performance. They're the only team in the division that has allowed over 100 points to be scored against them so far. In fact, no other team in the division has allowed more than 88 points. The Baltimore Ravens allowed those 88, while the Cleveland Browns allowed 87 and the Pittsburgh Steelers have allowed just 53 points.
When it comes to points per game allowed so far this season, only four teams -- the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals -- have allowed more points than the Bengals. On the season, the Bengals have allowed more points than they have scored themselves (102). This obviously isn't sustainable and is clearly an issue that they need to address moving forward. At the end of the day, football is about scoring more points that the other team.
In addition to allowing the most points, the Bengals have also allowed the most total yards and yards per game in the division. Here's the breakdown:
Team
Yards allowed per game in 2024
Cincinnati Bengals
326.8
Baltimore Ravens
315.3
Cleveland Browns
299.0
Pittsburgh Steelers
261.3
Rushing defense, specifically, has been an issue for Cincinnati early in the season. The Bengals have allowed 145.5 rushing yards per game, which is in the bottom fourth of the league. Conversely, they've done decently against the pass, allowing just 181.3 passing yards per game, which is in the top third of the league.
Offensively, the Bengals have been largely OK. They've scored 25.5 points per game, which is eighth in the league -- a respectable ranking. They've been scoring enough points to win games, they've also just been giving up too many points, and that defensive struggle is the main culprit in their 1-3 start to the season.
If they can tighten things up a bit on that side of the ball moving forward, the Bengals should be able to climb back into the playoff picture in the AFC.