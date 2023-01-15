This Ja'Marr Chase Prop is a Must-Bet vs. Ravens
If you're looking for a player prop to bet this week, I have found one that I'm all over.
Obviously, there's no such thing as a "lock", but this bet seems like a no-brainer wager.
It's for Ja'Marr Chase to haul in at least seven receptions, which is available at BetMGM. Before I dive into why this bet is such a good one to place, let me tell you about a promo that you can take advantage of.
Bengals BetMGM Promo
BetMGM is offering new users in the state of Ohio a chance to win $200 if just ONE touchdown is scored in the Sunday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens.
All you have to do to take advantage of that promo is:
- Use this link to access BetMGM
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 on any available wager for Ravens vs. Bengals
Once you do that, you will be given $200 in free bets when a touchdown in scored in Sunday night's game, something that's happened in every Bengals game this season.
Now, let's break down this Ja'Marr Chase prop bet.
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop
BetMGM is offering fantastic odds on Ja'Marr Chase to go OVER 6.5 receptions on Sunday night.
Why is this bet so good? Well, Chase has gone over this total in eight straight games. That's right, EIGHT (8) straight games.
You have to go all the way back to Week 4 against the Dolphins to find the last game the Chase didn't haul in at least seven catches. He's averaging 7.3 receptions per game on the year, and he's coming off an eight catch performance against this very same Ravens team just last week.
Burrow has also been targeting Chase an insane amount in the past few weeks. Has has had at least 11 balls thrown his way in four straight games.
As a cherry on top, the Ravens are allowing their opponents to complete 23.2 passes per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
I'm all over this bet, and if you like it too, I encourage you to ride with me.
