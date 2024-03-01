Three key free agents Bengals must try to keep this offseason
Cincinnati's front office needs to keep these guys in black and orange.
The Cincinnati Bengals will have some major decisions to make in free agency this year. Not only will the Bengals have to decide what outside free agents that want to pursue, they'll also have to decide which of their own free agents they want to try to retain.
The Bengals have several key players headed for free agency, and while some will inevitably leave to play elsewhere, there are some that Cincinnati should definitely try to keep. Here's a look at three players who fall into the latter category.
Tanner Hudson, Tight End
The Bengals will definitely have to address the tight end position over the offseason, as they have three players at the position - Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr. - headed for free agency. Out of those three, Hudson is the one they should try to hang onto.
Hudson came on later in the season after being buried on the bench early on, but he still recorded the best season of his career, by far. His 39 receptions and 352 receiving yards were both career highs, and he finished the season as the team's top tight end, despite not starting the season in that position.
This isn't to say that the Bengals shouldn't look to add another tight end too, either through free agency or in the draft, as they'll need a couple different options, and they're currently extremely thin at the position. But, bringing back Hudson seems like it would be a good idea, especially since it probably won't be too expensive to do so.