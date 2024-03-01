Three key free agents Bengals must try to keep this offseason
Cincinnati's front office needs to keep these guys in black and orange.
D.J. Reader, Defensive Tackle
D.J. Reader is coming off of a quad injury, but the Bengals should still try to keep him in Cincinnati, because when healthy, he's still a very good tackle.
Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin recently confirmed that there is an open line of communication between the two parties, and that the team is interested in bringing him back.
“Are we talking to him? We are talking to him,” Tobin said. “He is in the building every day rehabbing, trying to get himself into a position to have another successful season. He’s been through this injury [torn quad] before on the other side, so we think he’s going to get through it and be just fine. But we are talking to him like we are with a lot of our [unrestricted free agents], seeing if there is an opportunity to get them signed back.”
Reader's injury could potentially impact his market value, and potentially even make it easier for the Bengals to re-sign him. Plus, Tobin seems pretty optimistic about his ability to bounce back. At 29 years old, Reader should still have a few good years ahead of him.