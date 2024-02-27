Three realistic free agents Bengals could sign in 2024
Cincinnati will be looking to make some upgrades over the offseason.
The first major offseason domino for the Cincinnati Bengals has fallen, as the team officially designated wide receiver Tee Higgins as a franchise player. This move will likely keep Higgins in Cincinnati through next season, at least.
Now, the Bengals will be tasked will adding some additional free agents in order to bolster the rest of the roster around their offensively talented trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins.
The good news for the Bengals is that they have a lot of cap space to operate with over the offseason, and they were afforded some additional flexibility thanks to the NFL's salary cap increase.
Here's a look at three players that the Bengals could potentially look to spend some of that cap space on.
Hunter Henry, TE
The Bengals have three tight ends -- Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr. -- headed for free agency. While they could look to retain Hudson and/or Sample, they could also look to add another solid tight end to the roster.
Plus, with wide receiver Tyler Boyd also headed for free agency, Cincinnati could potentially use an additional pass-catching target for quarterback Joe Burrow to complement Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Hunter Henry could be a realistic target in this scenario. Henry is one of the better tight ends that will be available in free agency, and he has a track record of productive play. He had over 40 receptions and 400 receiving yards in each of his last six campaigns, and he was on the receiving end of six touchdown tosses last season, which demonstrates the fact that he's still a viable red zone target.
Combined with Chase and Higgins, Henry could potentially help to make Cincinnati's offensive attack even more dangerous next season. Such a signing could ultimately come down to the price tag. Henry's market value could end up dictating Cincinnati's level of interest.