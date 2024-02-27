Three realistic free agents Bengals could sign in 2024
Cincinnati will be looking to make some upgrades over the offseason.
Dalton Schultz, TE
Sticking with the tight end theme, Dalton Schultz is another name that could potentially be on Cincinnati's radar. Schultz is another one of the top tight ends available this offseason, and it seems like he'd be a nice fit with the Bengals offense.
Schultz caught over 55 passes and compiled over 575 receiving yards in each of his past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and then the Houston Texans. He also scored 22 total touchdowns during that span.
Playing alongside Chase and Higgins could work to open things up for a guy like Schultz, and he could prove to be a very. valuable weapon for Burrow if added. As a result, Pro Football Focus recently listed Cincinnati as a good fit for Schultz.
From PFF:
"Tanner Hudson quietly carved out a meaningful role in the Bengals' offense over the second half of the season as an underneath pass catcher, with his 35 receptions, five forced missed tackles and 19 first downs from Week 9 onward all ranking as top-15 marks among tight ends. Nevertheless, Hudson and Irv Smith Jr. are free agents, so Cincinnati once again has a talent void at the position. Capitalizing on a depressed tight end market in free agency could be wise."
When it comes to Schultz, it might again come down to how much the Bengals are willing to pay for a tight end. This year's free agent class of TE's isn't especially strong, so there will likely be a fair amount of demand for the top guys, like Schultz. As a result, there could be teams willing to spend more on the position than the Bengals are.