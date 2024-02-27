Three realistic free agents Bengals could sign in 2024
Cincinnati will be looking to make some upgrades over the offseason.
George Fant, OT
With the Bengals likely to lose Jonah Williams in free agency, the team could be tasked with finding a new starting right tackle. Enter: George Fant, who was recently ranked in the top 10 of available offensive tackles this offseason by Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston.
From Goss:
"Fant signed with the Texans last July and ended up playing in 16 games with 13 starts. He has started 73 of his 99 career appearances. He cut his penalty total in half from eight in 2022 to four in 2023. The seven-year veteran has mostly played left tackle in his pro career, but he did start 14 games at right tackle for the Jets in 2020. Fant is probably best suited as an excellent backup, but he proved this season that he is capable of starting on a good team."
In addition to playing on the right side of the line in New York, Fant also started at right tackle for the Texans in the playoffs this past season. This experience could help him in Cincinnati.
While he isn't the splashiest name, he provides solid and reliable production on the line, and he could be available for a relatively reasonable rate.