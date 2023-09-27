Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 4?
A battle of two division rivals
We're already in Week 4 of the NFL season and up first is a Thursday night battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in a showdown for first place in the NFC North.
Both teams started 1-0 with the Packers taking down the Bears and the Lions shocking the world with an upset of the Chiefs on their Super Bowl banner night. Since then, the Packers lost to the Falcons but came back down 17-0 to beat the Saints. The Lions lost a tight one to the Seahawks and then blasted the Falcons.
The two 2-1 teams will now fight for the right to sit alone at the top of the NFC North standings and with the Bears and Vikings both sitting at 0-3, this could be the game that determines who wins the division.
Thursday Night Football Week 4
According to FanDuel, the Lions are 1.5-point favorites despite this game being at Lambeau Field. It should be a fun game to watch as the two NFC North squads battle for the right to be at the top of the division. For the Lions, who have never won an NFC North title, this game is massive.
Thursday Night Football kicks off at 8:15 PM EST on Amazon Prime.