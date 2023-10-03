Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 5?
Four weeks of NFL action are in the books and now it's time to shift our attention toward Week 5. The NFL's fifth week kicks off with a Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.
The Bears have been arguably the worst team in the league this year, sitting at 0-4. They lost the "Toilet Bowl" to the Denver Broncos despite holding a 28-7 lead and now will try to get their first win of the year on a short week against a team that went to overtime just four days prior.
That other team is the Commanders, who are a shocking 2-2 to start the year. Not only that but that overtime game I just mentioned came against the Philadelphia Eagles who are undefeated. The Eagles won that game to hand Washington its second loss but you have to applaud the effort.
Thursday Night Football Week 5: Bears vs. Commanders
A loss for the Bears puts them at 0-5 and they'll be squarely in the running to nab the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the rights to USC's Caleb Williams (if he enters the draft). They also currently have the second overall pick as well due to the Carolina Panthers sitting winless through four weeks. That could get the Bears both Williams and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
As for the Commanders, they probably aren't prying the NFC East away from the Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys but they could definitely be a wild card team if they continue their winning ways. Sam Howell has looked pretty serviceable in his four starts so far and Washington might be onto something here.
According to FanDuel, the Commanders 6.5-point favorites at home. This makes sense because have you watched the Bears play this year? They're not good.
This game should tell us more about who the Commanders are than who the Bears are. Let's see if it plays out the way we think it will.