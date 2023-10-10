Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
Week 6 kicks off with Thursday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium, as the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos in an AFC West showdown. The Chiefs are 4-1 and after dropping their first game of the season, have rattled off four straight wins.
The Broncos, meanwhile, are 1-4 and are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Jets, who were motivated to kick their teeth in after what head coach Sean Payton had said about Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason.
Thursday Night Football Week 6: Chiefs vs. Broncos
The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions while the Broncos look like they could be the worst team in the league. That being said, whenever division rivals get together, you can throw the records out the window. The Broncos haven't beaten Kansas City since 2015 and they will be motivated to hand the Chiefs their second loss of the season while getting their second victory of 2023.
Per FanDuel, the Chiefs are favored by 10.5 points, which isn't shocking but again, these divisional games are always such a crapshoot. The Broncos have played Kansas City tough in recent years and Payton was brought in precisely to help them beat a team like the Chiefs. Will he get Denver its first win against Kansas City since Peyton Manning was still in the league?
This should be an intriguing Thursday night match-up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.