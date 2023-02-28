This tight end is listed as the Bengals' dream draft prospect in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals don't have a tight end on their roster as of this writing and that is why they're continuing to be linked to tight ends in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The team will likely try to re-sign Hayden Hurst in free agency but he might command more than what the Bengals are willing to pay for him.
If Hurst departs, drafting a tight end in the first round might end up happening. If that's the case, who might the team be interested in?
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report wrote about every team's dream draft prospect. For Cincinnati, he said it was Dalton Kincaid of Utah.
"Knowing the depth of the position, tight end might not be the Bengals' earliest preference. That instead might be any spot in the secondary—especially if safety Jessie Bates III leaves in free agency—or the offensive line. But if Hayden Hurst doesn't stay in Cincinnati, Dalton Kincaid is an appealing backup plan. He's a reliable pass-catcher built to thrive in short and intermediate areas."- David Kenyon
Dalton Kincaid could thrive with Bengals
Kincaid was a baller during his senior season with the Utes, hauling in 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 12.7 yards per catch and was a huge playmaker for Utah during the 2022 season.
Joe Marino of The Draft Network says that while Kincaid's ideal role is as a starting tight end, he probably won't fill that role as a rookie.
"Kincaid has the makeup of a quality No. 2 tight end early in his career with the upside to develop into a quality starter by year two or three. "- Joe Marino
If Hurst departs in free agency, Kincaid might not be enough to fill the tight spot in 2023. Perhaps the team re-signs Drew Sample and employs both of them as the TE1 and TE2 throughout the season or maybe the Bengals sign someone like Austin Hooper who has starting tight end experience but wouldn't break the bank.
I don't love the idea of the Bengals drafting a tight end in the first round but if someone at the position happens to be the best player available when the team is on the clock with the 28th overall pick, then so be it.