What time is the Bengals vs. Bills game?
Major playoff implications could be had from this game.
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday night showdown that could have major playoff implications. The Bengals are 4-3 on the year and winners of three straight while the Bills are 5-3 and looking as shaky as they have all season.
The Bengals are playing catch-up to the other teams in the AFC North while the Bills are trying to catch up to the Dolphins in the AFC East while also trying to fend off the Jets. There's a lot on the line when the Bills come to town and this game should be can't miss TV, especially considering the Bengals ended the Bills' season in the playoffs earlier this year.
What time is the Bengals game against the Bills?
Sunday Night Football kicks off at 8:20 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Bills game in Week 9 being played?
This week's Sunday night game will be held at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Bills game?
The Bengals are favored by 2.5 points, according to FanDuel. The moneylines are -162 for the Bengals and +136 for the Bills with an over/under of 48.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What is the weather forecast for the Bengals and Bills game?
NFL Weather says that the expected temperature at kickoff will be 51 degrees with a chance of rain and 12 MPH winds. At the start of the fourth quarter, it'll be 49 degrees with potential rain and it'll feel like 44 degrees.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Bills?
Sunday Night Football airs on NBC.
How to stream the Bengals and Bills Week 9 game
If you don't have cable, you can watch the Bengals vs. Bills game on YouTube TV or FuboTV. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ but only on mobile.