What time is the Bengals game on vs. Rams today? How to tune in live to Week 3 Super Bowl LVI rematch
Bengals and Rams haven't played in a game that counts since Super Bowl LVI
For the first time since Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams and hope to get revenge on the team that beat them in the biggest game in sports during the 2021 season. This game is set to take place on Monday Night Football, the Bengals' first primetime game of the 2023 season.
So far, both of these teams are having seasons they weren't expected to have.
The Bengals are 0-2 for the second straight year and now have a dinged up Joe Burrow to worry about. A loss to the Rams on Monday night might be a season-ender for this Stripes squad.
The Rams weren't expected to do much this year but they got past the Seahawks in Week 1 and gave the 49ers a tough fight in Week 2. They're 1-1 and hoping to stay competitive in the NFC West and a wide-open NFC.
What time is the Bengals game against the Rams?
The Bengals and Rams kick off on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:15 PM EST.
Where is the Bengals vs. Rams game in Week 3 being played?
This game will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. It's the second home game of the season for the Bengals and they're 0-1 at home. The Rams are 1-0 on the road, as they defeated the Seahawks in Seattle in the season opener.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Rams game?
According to the oddsmakers at FanDuel, the Bengals are 2.5-point favorites, as of this writing. The moneyline for Cincinnati is -146 and for Los Angeles, it's +124. The over/under is set at 43.5 points.
The odds are tough to peg right now due to the uncertainty surrounding Burrow's injury.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Rams?
With this game being one of the two match-ups on Monday Night Football, it might be hard to figure out which channel this one is airing on. The Bengals and Rams will square off on ESPN.
How to stream the Bengals and Rams Week 2 game
According to the Bengals' official website, in-market fans can stream the game on NFL+ on mobile. ESPN can be streamed on FuboTV as well as YouTube TV.