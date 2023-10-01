What time is the Bengals game on vs. Titans today?
Both teams are 1-2 entering Week 4.
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to move to .500 after an 0-2 start but they have to get past the Tennessee Titans in order to do that. The Titans are also 1-2 and hoping to get to .500 but the Bengals have had the edge in this series, winning four of the last five matchups and three straight.
Both teams have looked subpar so far this season but the Bengals are hopefully trending up while the Titans look stuck. Ryan Tannehill has struggled and Derrick Henry hasn't been the same threat he previously was. The Bengals have been able to handle Tennessee even when Henry is at his best so hopefully, this game will be the easiest test yet for the Stripes.
What time is the Bengals game against the Titans?
The game kicks off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, October 1st.
Where is the Bengals vs. Titans game in Week 4 being played?
This game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans are 1-0 at home this season, narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 by a score of 27-24. The Bengals are 0-1 on the road, losing 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.
What are the betting odds for the Bengals and Titans game?
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are 2.5-point favorites with a moneyline of -136. The Titans have a moneyline of +116 and the over/under is 40.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
What TV channel is the Bengals game on against the Titans?
For the first time this season, the Bengals game will air on FOX.
How to stream the Bengals and Titans Week 4 game
This game can be viewed on YouTube TV or Fubo TV as well as NFL+ (but only on mobile and for in-market fans).