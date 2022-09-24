It's time for these Bengals to bounce back in Week 3
Offensive Line
Arguably the biggest culprit for this season's winless start, the offensive line has failed to gel together at all through two games. As stated many times above and in other articles on this site, they are on pace to give up 100+ sacks this season. In comparison, last year, when everyone was convinced the O-Line was as bad as it could get, Burrow was sacked 70 times. Still a lot, but well short of what they're on pace to give up this season.
Now, an explanation for this could be the lack of snaps they had together as a complete unit before the season started. La'el Collins spent the majority of the off-season and pre-season injured, Cordell Volson was still battling last year's second-round pick, Jackson Carman, for a starting job, and a lot of the starters were kept off the field to avoid injury before the season began.
However, even then they've still been alarmingly bad, not only breaking down on pass plays but letting defenders into the backfield before Mixon can even get going. Look at this past week vs. the Cowboys, it looked like every play Micah Parsons was getting into the backfield untouched. That's the last guy on that team you want to leave unblocked.
If the offensive line doesn't turn it around soon, all the money and effort spent on revamping it this past off-season is going to look like a complete waste.