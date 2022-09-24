It's time for these Bengals to bounce back in Week 3
Defensive Line
The defense has been one of the few bright spots so far this season. Besides the first two drives for the Cowboys' offense, they have been consistently good. They only gave up 16 points against the Steelers in Week 1 after the offense (well, Joe Burrow) turned the ball over five times. And after those first two touchdowns they gave up to the Cowboys, they held them to just six points from there on out.
However, one thing that needs to be improved, besides the lack of turnovers, is getting to the quarterback. Through two games, the defensive line has produced just one sack. One. A line that consists of Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, B.J. Hill, and D.J. Reader has too much talent combined between them to not be able to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
That's not to say they've played badly, in fact, Reader has been a beast so far, especially in Week 1 against the Steelers. However, we can all agree that we'd like to see them get past blocks and into the backfield more often going forward.
Out of everyone on this list, this is the entry I am least concerned about. After all, everyone on that line is coming off of career years, and their dominance will return as the season moves forward. I just hope that's sooner rather than later.