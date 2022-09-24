It's time for these Bengals to bounce back in Week 3
Zac Taylor
You can also include Frank Pollack here.
Getting outcoached by Mike Tomlin is one thing. It's happened to many before and Tomlin will likely be in the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done. He has yet to have a losing season, even with rosters that many other coaches would struggle to produce four wins with.
However, getting outcoached by Mike McCarthy? A man carried to a Super Bowl ring by a generational quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and constantly the main reasons those same Aaron Rodgers-led teams never made it back to the big game? Yeah, it's time to rethink some things.
Sure, Zac Taylor might've coached the team to the Super Bowl, but many people, including myself, would argue that we made it despite him. His playcalling was a big issue last season, and it's even more so this season. It felt like every 3rd-and-long Burrow was dumping it off to a player two yards in front of him.
When your own quarterback is desperately telling you no more empty sets, there's a problem.
It's time Taylor steps down from playcalling duties on offense and hands the responsibility over to Callahan like it should've been in the first place.
If you need an idea of just how much doubt we fans have about Taylor, check out this article by Drew Garrison of Cincy Jungle compiling tweets about the fourth-year head coach.
If we want to see this team win, not only in this game against the Jets but throughout the rest of the season, all of these guys are going to need to step it up a notch.