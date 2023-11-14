It's time for Myles Murphy to finally step up and prove his worth in Week 11
The first-round rookie has done very little for the Bengals so far this season.
With the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Myles Murphy out of Clemson. It was a bit of a surprising pick but it's always good to have plenty of solid pass rushers, right? The addition of Murphy to a pass rush that includes Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, and Sam Hubbard seemed like a good idea.
Unfortunately, through nine games, Murphy has been nearly invisible during his rookie campaign. The rookie pass-rusher has only been present in 19% of defensive snaps and 18% of special teams snaps while notching six tackles and one sack in nine games. It hasn't been the kind of production that teams expect from a first-round pick.
This week, however, there's a solid chance that Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard will both be out against the Ravens on a short week. If that's the case, it's time for Murphy to emerge and show why he was deserving of being a first-round pick.
It's Myles Murphy's time to shine as both Hendrickson and Hubbard could miss time
This is the worst possible time for the Bengals to be shorthanded in their pass rush and on their d-line, as they have to play the Ravens on a short week. The good news for Cincinnati is that Ronnie Stanley might miss the game, which could open things up for Murphy to have a big game.
This is what the Bengals drafted Murphy for. Hendrickson is great but he's been the bulk of the pass rush threat in Cincinnati since he arrived in 2021. If he can't go this week, Murphy has to step up and put pressure on Lamar Jackson if the Bengals want any shot of winning this game.