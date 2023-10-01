Titans don't need a QB to score on Bengals defense after Derrick Henry throws TD
It's been one of those days...
Well, not every game is going to be a good one and the Cincinnati Bengals are discovering that, as they're currently trailing 24-3 at the half to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans got whooped last week by the Browns but have been pulling out all of the stop against the Stripes.
The Bengals offense has been nearly non-existent since going up 3-0 and the defense has had no answers for the Titans offense. Already down 17-3, the Bengals needed to stop the Titans to ensure that the Titans couldn't double up on the scoreboard exiting one half and entering the second half.
Well, that didn't happen. Derrick Henry threw a touchdown pass to Josh Whyle to put the Titans up 24-3 at the half. To make matters worse, they're going to get the ball back to start the second half.
Titans offense flexes on Bengals defense
This hasn't been the start to the season that Bengals fans expected and this is yet another embarrassing moment for the team. There are two still more quarters for the team to try and claw their way back but considering how badly the offense and the defense have looked, it's going to take a lot to get the Stripes back in this game.
Crazier things have happened though.