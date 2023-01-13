Top 3 former Bengals in the NFL playoffs right now
As Cincinnati heads into the postseason, Bengals fans will no doubt have their eyes on black-and-orange cats as they hope to see them finally get over the Super Bowl hump this year. However, while we wait for our Sunday night rematch with the Ravens, we might just see a few former Bengals suited up for other teams along the way.
For example, you have Clayton Fejedelem on the Dolphins, Giovanni Bernard on the Bucs (though we won't be seeing them play until Monday Night), and former practice squad member Jake Elliott, who we'll see kicking for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, just to name a few
The point is, there are a lot of former Bengals on a lot of different teams suiting up these playoffs. Here are the top 3 former Bengals who will be suiting up this post-season.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
3. Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Selected in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Marvin Jones wouldn't make an impact until his breakout sophomore campaign, when he pulled in 51 catches for 712 yards and a still career-high 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he'd miss the entire 2013 season with an ankle injury and we didn't exactly see a huge jump from Jones when he returned in 2015 so the Bengals let him walk into free agency. He'd spend five seasons with the Lions before joining the Jaguars in 2021.
This year, the former Bengals wideout put up 529 yards on 46 receptions and got himself into the end zone three times. Jones is currently the fourth option in the receiving game on the Jaguars, as Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram all have put up more yards and touchdowns than Jones. Still, he put up over 500+ yards as a WR3, so he may be a reliable target for Lawrence in the passing game against the Chargers.
If the Jaguars were to beat the Chargers and the Bills got upset by the Dolphins (extremely doubtful with Tua Tagovailoa out), and of course, the Bengals beat the Ravens Sunday Night, then the Bengals would be up against their old late-round wide receiver.