Top 3 former Bengals in the NFL playoffs right now
1. Kevin Zeitler (Baltimore Ravens)
The difference between Zeitler and the other two players mentioned is that the Bengals will have a guaranteed matchup with him, since the Bengals and Ravens square off (again) in the Wild Card, fresh off of their Week 18 matchup.
Drafted 27th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, Zeitler would be the Bengals' starting right guard-- having his best season in 2016 when he was named a 2nd-team All-Pro-- until moving on to in-state rival Cleveland in 2017, then to the Giants two seasons later.
Then, in 2021, the Wisconsin product joined another divisional foe, the Baltimore Ravens, where he now finds himself. He's been fantastic blocking for Lamar Jackson, and there have even been outcries of injustice by many fans that he had been snubbed from a Pro Bowl appearance this year.
This matchup between old and new Bengals will no doubt be something to look out for this Wild Card game vs. Baltimore and perhaps even further into the post-season if the games work out that way.