Top 5 sleepers for Bengals heading into 2023 NFL Draft
Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Darius Rush achecks alot of boxes for the Bengals. He is tall, athletic, and fast. He showed up big time in the Senior Bowl and has been on the rise ever since.
His RAS of 9.81 shows elite athleticism and size at a position in which the Bengals covet that trait in their cornerbacks(see last year's trade-up for Cam Taylor-Britt). His stock rising could be an issue, but, Day 2 is probably the realistic scenario for Rush if they don't go cornerback in round 1.
"From a pure tools perspective, he’s more projectable than South Carolina teammate Cam Smith, who’s been mocked as high as the teens in some places. Rush is longer (32 3/4-inch arms) and faster (21.65 mph on GPS at Senior Bowl — fastest of any player in attendance) than Smith with comparable production last season. Rush broke up six passes and picked off two more on only 31 targets last season. While he allowed a few too many big plays on tape and will be 23 by draft day, there’s still a lot to like about him."- Mike Renner, PFF
Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas
This is one area where free agency has hurt the Bengals the most. The loss of Samaje Perine has resulted in the Bengals needing a back that can pass protect as well as run. Otherwise they could focus on pass catching or explosiveness in the run game.
Roschon Johnson, the number 2 to Bijan Robinson at Texas, is a back that has equal abilities to run and pass protect. He was one of the most efficient runners in all of College Football last year and has the talent to be a bell cow three-down running back.
"(Bijan) Robinson got all the shine at Texas, which means a very talented running back like Johnson is being overlooked. He is a big, powerful back and is very effective in pass protection. In some ways, he could be a replacement for both Mixon and Perine. He has every ability to be a quality three down back, and could be exactly what the Bengals need. Cincinnati could take him if he's there in round three (92 overall)."- Blake Jewell
