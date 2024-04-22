Top offensive talent listed as ideal first round pick for Bengals
There's a lot of fans in Cincinnati who wouldn't be mad if this came to fruition.
Bleacher Report recently listed the ideal first round pick for every team in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and top tight end target Brock Bowers from Georgia was listed as the dream selection for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati possess the 18th overall pick in the draft, and there's been a lot of buzz about the Bengals potentially landing Bowers if he's still available when they're on the clock. Here's why B/R thinks it would be a match made in heaven:
"There's a high probability that Brock Bowers isn't available at No. 18 overall, but in the case he is, it would be a home run selection for de facto GM Duke Tobin.
"While offensive line remains a priority for Cincinnati, the ability to add a talent such as Bowers, who would not only expand a playbook but also force teams to get lighter in the middle, would ultimately boost the run game as well. . . . Creating mismatches is the name of the game at the NFL level, and Bowers would provide the Bengals with another explosive skill set to deploy alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins."
Will Bowers be available?
During his three seasons at Georgia, Bowers had 2,538 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. He also added five rushing touchdowns. He's a two-time National Champion and a two-time John Mackey Award winner. At 6'4" and 240 pounds, he has solid size for the position, and his skill set projects to translate well to the NFL.
As a result, he's become a very popular player heading into the draft and he's likely to have several suitors -- in the first round. The Bengals aren't the only team who could use a young, high-upside pas-catcher at the tight end position. For example, the Indianapolis Colts have been frequently mentioned as a team who could draft Bowers, and they'll be on the clock before Cincinnati.
And that's just one team. There are surely others with interest. So, the question isn't if the Bengals should select Bowers if he's available, because the answer to that is yes. The real question is if he'll still be on the board.