Top targets for the Cincinnati Bengals on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals will have three selections on the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft -- one in the second round (No. 49) and two in the third (Nos. 80 and 97). After taking an offensive lineman in the first round, the Bengals have several other positions that they could prioritize on the second day, including defensive line, cornerback and wide receiver.
We'll have to wait to see what they ultimately decide to do, but here's a look at three potential top targets for Cincinnati on Day 2.
Braden Fiske, Defensive tackle, Florida State
The Bengals addressed the O-line in the first round, perhaps they add to the D-Line on Day 2. After spending five seasons in college (four at Western Michigan and one at Florida State), defensive tackle Braden Fiske is a guy who could come in and potentially contribute as a rookie.
During his college career, Fiske compiled 191 total tackles, 36 tackles for a loss and 19.5 sacks, He's a disruptive force on the line, and he could complement the players that the Bengals already have in place.