Top targets for the Cincinnati Bengals on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama
The Bengals already have two promising young cornerbacks on the roster in Cam Taylor-Britt and D.J. Turner, but there's nothing wrong with adding another one to the mix, especially if there's any organizational doubt regarding the long-term prospects of either Taylor-Britt or Turner.
Some thought Kool-Aid McKinstry could be selected in the first round, but he's still around heading into Day 2, and he would be a good add for the Bengals. Plus, he has a really cool name.
McKinstry was named First-team All-ACC in 2022 and 2023, and he was a First-team All-American in '23. He recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions during his three seasons at Alabama. The Bengals could use that kind of production in the secondary.
Keon Coleman, Wide receiver, Florida State
Cincinnati's need to add a wide receiver in the draft is pretty well documented given the uncertainty surrounding Tee Higgins' future with the franchise and the lack of proven depth at the position behind Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
Some thought that the Bengals might look to snag a receiver in the first round, but they understandly opted to sure up the offensive line instead. But, drafting a receiver should definitely be in play for them on Day 2, and Keon Coleman from Florida State could be a solid selection.
During his three years in college (two at Michigan State and one with the Seminoles), Coleman secured 115 catches for 1,509 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and First-team All-ACC in 2023.
At 6'4", Coleman has very solid size for the receiver position, and as a result he could be a nice fit alongside Chase in Cincinnati.