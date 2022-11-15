Toughest remaining games on Bengals 2022 schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals currently sit 5-4 as they come out of the BYE week, however despite they're winning record, they have some work to do to be in playoff contention.
Right now, they are ninth in the conference, two spots out of the last Wild Card spot. With three losses in the division, jumping the Ravens and taking the AFC North crown again is a longshot.
The most concerning factor in all of this is the time to stack wins against mediocre/below-average teams was during the first half of the season. Namely, losing to the Steelers and getting blown out by the Browns. Even the losses to the Ravens and Cowboys were winnable games, and this team could easily be 7-2 right now instead of their actual record.
Now? The Bengals have the seventh hardest remaining schedule based on opponent winning percentage, including several heavyweight matchups that Cincy will have to scrap and fight tooth and nail for. And to lower their chances of winning the division even further, the Ravens have the easiest remaining schedule.
So, what are the Bengals' toughest remaining games? Well, you can make a case for almost every single one of them, however, I've narrowed it down to these four in particular.
All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.
Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Through a mix of good defensive play, outstanding offensive performances, and just a little bit of luck (something Who Dey nation is not accustomed to), the Bengals managed to upset the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in both their matchups, coming back from a 14-point deficit in their Week 17 matchup and an 18-point one in the AFC Championship.
There's no doubt Kansas City has this game circled on their calendar, looking to exact revenge on the stripes after being bested in two close battles. Despite losing who was arguably their top receiving threat in Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have rolled right along, starting the season 7-2 (good for the best record in the AFC) while Mahomes has continued to look like a top 3 quarterback in the NFL, leading the league in yards and touchdowns through Week 10.
Even with the Cheetah gone, the Bengals still have to worry about one of the best tight ends in the league with Travis Kelce, who was more of a problem for them than Hill was in their two matchups, posting more yards and touchdowns than Hill did in those games.
They also have a great pass rush, currently third in the league in QB Hurry percentage. While that hasn't necessarily translated to a high volume of sacks, they can easily pick apart a Bengals O-Line that has been inconsistent at best, especially at the tackle position. It's their hardest game remaining on the schedule, but you can make a case for the next entry claiming that title...