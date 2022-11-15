Toughest remaining games on Bengals 2022 schedule
Week 17 vs. Buffalo Bills
Coming into the season, Josh Allen had the top odds to win the Most Valuable Player award. While that trend has shifted toward the quarterback of the team in the last entry, the Wyoming product sits comfortably in third place. The Bengals' chances of winning sit almost entirely on which Allen they get and how the defense will be able to contain him.
Will they be up against the Josh Allen who carved up the Titans and Chiefs? Or will they get the one who struggled with his decision-making like he did when they played the Jets?
Lou Anarumo has done a good job of scheming against explosive quarterbacks (see Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes last year), but Josh Allen will present a new challenge for this defense to face. He has a rocket arm like Mahomes and an incredible running ability like Jackson.
I haven't even mentioned their defense yet, one that is considered one of, if not then the best unit in the league. They've managed to stifle great quarterbacks like the two mentioned above, and are top 10 against the run game. Ball security will be a must against this squad, as they're also fourth in takeaways this season.
The Bills are arguably the best team in the AFC and can give any team a bad day. If the Bengals win it, it most likely won't be with flashy 50-yard passes to Chase and Higgins, or 5 touchdowns from Mixon. It's going to be a sluggish, low-scoring, defensive battle. The question is, will the Bengals' defense be able to hold up?