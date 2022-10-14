Toughest remaining games on Bengals 2022 schedule
Week 17 vs. Buffalo Bills
Because it's the Bills, of course. Buffalo entered 2022 with the best odds to win a Super Bowl, and after five weeks they remain the favorites on nearly every betting website.
Joe Burrow may have taken down Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes before, but playing against a dual-threat like Josh Allen is a whole different ball game.
The Bills boast arguably the best offensive and defensive unit in 2022 with a star-studded pass defense and a rejuvenated pass-rush led by Von Miller. Apart from one shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen has dazzled with dominant rushing and passing performances.
He's supported by an elite group of pass-catchers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis -- Allen recently threw this beauty to Davis in a Week 5 blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers:
Can Joe Burrow do that? Nope. Not even close. The Bengals quarterback will need to improve a lot more to match Allen's offensive prowess by the time these two teams meet.