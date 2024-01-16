Tracking every team that Bengals OC Brian Callahan has interviewed with
He's a popular guy!
The Cincinnati Bengals could lose one of their coordinators this offseason, as offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has proven to be a popular name in head coach searches. Callahan has been with the Bengals since he joined Zac Taylor's staff as the offensive coordinator in 2019. It's been a role that he's held onto ever since.
A bit of a knock on Callahan is that Taylor is the one who predominantly calls the plays but that hasn't stopped Callahan from getting head coaching interviews last year and this year. Who all has he interviewed with, as of this writing?
Brian Callahan interview tracker
Several days after the Bengals' season ended, Callahan had interviews lined up with four different teams, including the Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, and Titans.
Here's a tweet from the Panthers side of things.
... and here's one from the Chargers.
As of this writing, Callahan has not spoken to the Commanders, Raiders, or Seahawks. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has not interviewed for any vacant head coaching jobs at this time.