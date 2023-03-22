Trade conversations involving Bengals, Jonah Williams are heating up
By the looks of things, it doesn't appear that the trade rumors involving Jonah Williams will subside, but before we get into that, just in case you've been busy, here's a recap of what we've seen thus far. The Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of the opportunity to upgrade at left tackle as the new league year began.
They did just that, signing Orlando Brown to a four-year, $64 million deal on March 17th. That included the largest signing bonus ever given to an offensive lineman ($31 million). There was just one issue. Williams was due somewhere in the area of $12.5 million this year.
Cincy had an idea. Williams could simply be moved to right tackle, and all would be well. As it turned out, Jonah wasn't in favor. Fast forward to the present, and there are questions about how this offseason hiccup is to be handled which brings us back to where we started, those trade discussions that, again, won't go away.
Ian Rapoport provides an update on the Jonah Williams drama as the Bengals have some suitors.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals are involved in trade conversations surrounding Williams. To date, he's appeared in 42 regular-season games and another five during four postseason contests spanning two seasons. He's been a starter in every single game he has suited up for.
Availability is a skill in the NFL. Sadly, that's where some of the problems lie as Williams has proven to be, in a word, fragile. He also gave up the most sacks in the league last season. Pro Football Focus recently named the New York Jets as a possible landing spot. Options, if he is traded, include La’el Collins. He previously had been seen as a potential cap casualty.
There's also Jackson Carman, but he hasn't played right tackle. Cody Ford was awful in Arizona last year, but he's another option. If none of that works, The Bengals could go the route of drafting someone.
Keep an eye on this one. It will be interesting to see how things play out.