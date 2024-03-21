Trent Brown sheds light on his decision to sign with Bengals in free agency
Brown brings versatility to Cincinnati's o-line.
Trent Brown had options in free agency, but he ultimately decided to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals on a one-year deal. While discussing his decision, Brown pointed to the roster that was already in place and the opportunity to log some serious snaps as major motivating factors.
"Just the pieces that are already in place," Brown said of why he selected Cincinnati. "I feel like it's a plug and play situation, and the chance to go win."
With the Bengals, Brown feels like he'll be able to focus on football in an atmosphere that he feels comfortable in.
"I feel like I'll be worried less and be able to worry about playing football," Brown said. "I won't have to worry about any off-the-field things, and I'll be able to just enjoy coming to work on a day-to-day basis. And that was important as well when we talk about fit."
Brown fills a major void for the Bengals
Following the departure of Jonah Williams in free agency, there was a hole in Cincinnati's offensive line, and Brown projects to fill it. He brings ample experience and versatility to the offense, as he has played both left and right tackle over the course of his career. He is projected to play on the right side with the Bengals with Orlando Brown Jr. occupying the opposite side.
Brown's addition could also potentially alter Cincinnati's draft strategy, as it might open up some options for them in the first round. Many pundits predict that the Bengals will grab an offensive lineman with their first pick, but after adding Brown perhaps they'll opt to go in a different direction.
But, Brown is 30 with nearly a decade of professional experience under his belt, and as a result he might not be a long-term answer for the Bengals on the line. So, the team would still be wise to bolster the line in the draft, even if it's not in the first round.