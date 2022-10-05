Trent Taylor and other under-the-radar Bengals who must contribute in Week 5
Dax Hill
Dax Hill should not be under the radar yet he is simply because of the lack of playing time he has accrued so far this year despite being a first-round draft pick. Hill's absence on defense is not his or the coaching staff’s fault. The players in front of him, Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, and Mike Hilton, are all healthy and playing well. This is a good thing.
However, this could be the week when he is counted on to contribute more.
Like many teams facing Lamar Jackson, the Bengals might be inclined to use a spy on defense. Unfortunately for those poor souls, the spies can’t match Jackson’s athleticism. On the other hand, Hill is very fast in his own right so he could be a better option to shadow an elusive quarterback than Tre Flowers or any safety or linebacker.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo could use Hill as a spy on one play and the next, have him blitz off the corner. Another advantage that Hill could have is his versatility and ability to line up all over the field, thus enabling Anarumo to disguise his intentions further.
But before he can contribute, Hill must get on the field. This would be an excellent week to make it happen. And when he is out there, he must contribute to slowing down Jackson.
