Trey Hendrickson could miss a few games due to wrist injury
After the Cincinnati Bengals topped the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, a surprising report surfaced about star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. Evidently, Hendrickson could miss a few weeks after sustaining a wrist injury in the Bengals' 23-10 win over the Browns.
As Ian Rapoport tweeted, Hendrickson broke his wrist during the game and somehow played in the fourth quarter despite the injury.
With Hendrickson on the shelf for a few weeks, second-year defensive end Joseph Ossai will get more opportunities to get after the quarterback. Ossai hasn't been a huge part of the defense this year but it's only his first season at the helm after he missed his entire rookie year due to injury.
This is obviously bad news for the Bengals, whose pass rush has already been one of the weaker units on the team. They managed to get a few sacks on Deshaun Watson on Sunday but Hendrickson makes this defense better and it's going to be tough not having him out there for a few weeks.
The next few games come against the Buccaneers and Patriots, both of whom are technically either playoff teams or still in the hunt.
On the year so far, Hendrickson has six sacks. He's a star for this Bengals defense but this team has overcome obstacles and injuries all season long so who says they can't do it again?