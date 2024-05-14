Trey Hendrickson sends clear message regarding his future with Bengals
Despite requesting a trade away from the Cincinnati Bengals last month, defensive end Trey Hendrickson was an active participant at the team's voluntary offseason workouts, and he sent a clear message regarding his future with the franchise while speaking with media members.
"My mindset is to win a Super Bowl and I think we've got the quarterback and the pieces to do it," Hendrickson said. "I want to be here a long time. I want to win football games and I want to bring a Super Bowl to Cincinnati."
That quote should be music to the ears of Bengals fans, as Hendrickson has been an extremely productive player for the team since he signed with Cincinnati in 2021. He started in 46 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons and recorded 109 tackles, 39.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles.
Keeping business off of the field
There was some speculation that Hendrickson could keep himself away from the team following his trade request, which stemmed from the lack of a long-term contract. However, he made it clear that wouldn't be the case by even attending Cincinnati's voluntary workouts, and he doubled down while speaking with the press.
"This is where separating business and the team is difficult," Hendrickson said. "At what point am I contradicting what I want? Long-term, winning games, all those things are what I want to do here in Cincinnati and removing myself from the team doesn't help the team."
It's an admirable approach from a player who is still seeking some added financial security. Hendrickson also clearly didn't let his contract situation impact his offseason approach to training, as he claims to be in better shape than he was last season.
"I'm faster and stronger than I was last year and I'm excited about it," Hendrickson said. "Every player should feel like he's in the best shape of his life at this point in the season. You should try something different here and there. I think I ran faster and worked out harder. I know it sounds cliché. But I want it. I want to win."
This is exactly what Bengals fans wanted to hear from one of the most impactful defensive players on the roster.